How Anthony Lamb used Steph Curry mantra to make Warriors history vs. Spurs

How Lamb used Steph's mantra to make Warriors history

Anthony Lamb had one of the best nights of his NBA career during the Warriors' 132-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at Chase Center.

He also set a bit of Warriors history along the way.

In 24 minutes, Lamb racked up 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting (5-of-6 from deep) with four rebounds, four assists and a plus/minus rating of plus-26.

Per Warriors Muse on Twitter, he's the first Warriors player to log that stat line off the bench in less than 25 minutes on the floor.

Lamb, on a two-way contract this season, entered the season as a 31.5-percent 3-point shooter on 73 career attempts. He has knocked down 12-of-22 triples in a Warriors uniform.

"I was actually talking with someone about what Steph [Curry] sees when he shoots," Lamb said to Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin on NBC Sports Bay Area after the win. "I guess he said, ‘Shooting is like putting your clothes on in the morning.’ You really don’t think about it. So when you catch it, you’re open and you just got to let it go and keep building that muscle memory."

Lamb has suited up in Golden State's last five games. He has scored in double figures three times, nearly doubling his career total of games with at least 10 points (seven).

"With the Warriors, I’ve just found my place," Lamb said. "I’m trying to connect everybody together. We have different lineups, so when Steph or Klay [Thompson] are in, I know what I need to do for them. When Draymond [Green] is in, I know what I need to do for him.

"Just trying to find my spot and make everybody better is what I focus on."

The Warriors' bench has been a glaring issue for the defending champions in the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA season. Lamb, however, appears to be a piece of the puzzle.

