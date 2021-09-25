Oleksandr Usyk stuns Anthony Joshua to claim three heavyweight title belts

Oleksandr Usyk stunned Anthony Joshua Saturday with a victory by unanimous, shaking up the heavyweight division while claiming three heavyweight title belts -- WBA, WBO and IBF -- at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England.

All three judges scored the fight in Usyk’s favor, 117-112, 116-112, 115-113.

Usyk, the Ukranian who improved to 19-0, moves into position for a possible showdown against the winner of the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight Oct. 9.

Joshua (25-2) suffered his second defeat in the past four fights, having lost to Andy Ruiz by TKO in 2019 before beating Ruiz by unanimous decision in their rematch later in the year and then knocking out Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria in 2020.

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates the fight.

Here's how the match unfolded:

First round – Joshua quick to the center of the ring. Exchanging of punches, but nothing notable yet. Still circling at the center of the ring. Joshua unleashes a right. Usyk backs up but no damage. Usky using his left, but not to any great effect yet. Usyk, the more active fighter, lands a couple of shots, but Joshua not backing away. Usyk lands as straight. Seems to have Joshua off balance. Usky 10, Joshua 9.

Second round – Boxers back to the center of the ring and active. Usyk throws lefts and rights. Nothing stinging, but they're still landing. Joshua has yet to unleash any powerful punches. Seems to be waiting for the right opportunity. Maybe too much waiting to win this round. Another solid left by Usyk. Hard right by Joshua. But back comes Usyk with a left. Usyk 20, Joshua 18.

Third round – Joshua stepping forward and lands a right, but Usyk counters with a left. Usyk delivers another straight left. Usyk active and fairly aggressive. A right lands. Joshua not finding an opening. Weak jabs aren't doing much for him. Another big left from Usyk. And another! Joshua looks hurt. But a big right now from Joshua! Usyk 30, Joshua 27.

Story continues

Fourth round – Usyk connects and Joshua slips, in danger of hitting the canvas. Back on his feet and balanced again. Joshua's size advantage has yet to show any dividends. Right from Joshua. But Usyk fires back with the left. Joshua firing more now. Not with KO power, but active. Usyk 39, Joshua 37.

Fifth round – Joshua looking a little more comfortable. Boxers still circling at the center of the ring. Neither backing away. Joshua using the jab, but Usyk counters again with his steady left. Joshua lands two body shots. Looks like Joshua might be starting to solve Usyk. And just like that, another left from Usyk. Still, Joshua showing more control and confidence. Usyk 48, Joshua 47.

Sixth Round – More of the same, boxers are center of the ring circling. No more stalking. Nice jab by Usyk. Uskyk less active than the early rounds. Just like that, he lands a couple of punches, and Joshua lands in return. But no fireworks here. Joshua connects with a big right. And again! But Usyk on his feet. Joshua 57, Usyk 57.

Seventh Round – Usyk comes out aggressive after having slowed down the past few rounds. Nice shot from Usyk. Crowd trying to fuel Joshua back to life here. Usyk delivering but showing no KO power. Usyk lands yet another left. Again. Joshua smiling, but no laughing matter here for the Brit. Big left. Joshua staggers back! But stays on his feet. Usyk landing BIG. Usyk 67, Joshua 66.

Eighth Round – Joshua lands a short right. Does not appear to be hurt from last year's big left from Usyk. Joshua stalking a little here. Lands a solid right. And another glancing blow. Joshua lands a couple of punches, including an uppercut. But here comes Usyk. Joshua landing more consistently now. Joshua 76, Usyk 76.

Ninth Round – Usyk throwing in bunches early. Looks intent on taking back the momentum from Joshua. Usyk struggling to find the target. Fatigue may be setting in. Big shot from Usyk. But Joshua counters with a body shot. Joshua 86, Usyk 85.

Tenth Round – Exchanging early here, Joshua with the right and Usyk with the left. Another straight right from Usyk, and Joshua is bleeding from the nose. Joshua lands a nifty right hand and now moving forward. Still exchanging. Rights for lefts. But Usyk bleeding around the right eye. Heavy swelling under Joshua's right eye. Damage apparent on both boxers' faces. Joshua 96, Usyk 94.

Eleventh Round – Huge left by Usyk. But Joshua on his feet and firing back. Joshua firing rights. But Usyk setting up for the big counter. Chess match underway here. Both boxers looking tired. Can Usyk land that big left again? Joshua 105, Usyk 104.

Twelfth Round – Joshua lands a right. Another another. But Usyk unleashes two solid lefts! Back and forth they go here. Usyk lively and still throwing lefts. A biggie! Joshua lands. But taking punishment too. Usyk landing consistently now. Lefts and right. Joshua withstands a big flurry! Usyk 114, Joshua 114.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua to claim heavyweight titles