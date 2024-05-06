Anthony Edwards on comparison to Michael Jordan: ‘I want it to stop’

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Karl-Anthony Towns is already calling Anthony Edwards a young star in the NBA, and the face of the league.

Edwards went off for 43 points in Saturday night’s 106-99 win at Denver in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The way he’s played has drawn some lofty comparisons, one to arguable the greatest player ever.

Social media has been flooded with highlights and memes comparing Edwards to Michael Jordan. The playing style is undeniable, their fade away jumpers are identical, as is the way they attack the rim. But there’s one huge difference between the two right now: Jordan won six NBA titles, Edwards has none. He wants nothing to do with the comparisons.

"I want it to stop. He’s the greatest of all time. I can’t be compared to him," Edwards told FOX Sports.

Edwards has had consecutive 40-point games, going off for 40 points, nine rebounds and six assists to eliminate the Suns in Game 4. Former players Kevin Garnett and Charles Barkley are making the same comparison.

The playing styles are undeniable. But until Edwards wins titles, the comparisons probably aren’t fair to the 22-year-old superstar.