Dennis Schroder leads depleted Lakers to crucial win over Thunder

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) dunks in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, left, guard Josh Giddey (3), forward Jaylin Williams (6) and teammate Mo Bamba, right, in the first half on Wednesday in Oklahoma City. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

Dennis Schroder called it a must win.

And, you’d have thought with the Lakers still outside the NBA’s postseason picture, that a healthy Anthony Davis had to play.

But in a moment that explains some of the dissatisfaction with the current state of the NBA, a pain-free Davis sat out, the team choosing to cautiously monitor his previous right foot injury on the second night of a back-to-back set of games.

“It’s something that was discussed weeks ago and we’re just sticking to a plan,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said before the Lakers 123-117 win against the Thunder.

Schroder held up his end of the bargain, rebounding from a rolled ankle and an incredibly slow start to score 26 points and lead the Lakers to a crucial win.

Troy Brown Jr. scored a season-high 19 and Austin Reaves hit all five of his shots and eight of his nine free throws to give the Lakers a win without LeBron James, D’Angelo Russell and Davis.

The decision to not play Davis, who had 28 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks Tuesday in a loss at Memphis, caught people off guard early Wednesday when the Lakers announced he was out — particularly after Ham said the goal was to have all of his players available for back-to-backs when he was asked about it post All-Star break.

But Ham said the stress reaction that cost Davis 20 games earlier this season was still enough of an issue where the team and medical staff decided to rest him. The Lakers return home to play Friday, the first in a stretch of three games in five nights at Crypto.com Arena with the team hosting Minnesota, Golden State and Memphis.

Ham said the decision to sit Davis wasn’t based on the Lakers’ opponent Wednesday, as the Thunder were without All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Instead, it was based solely on the Lakers' schedule and also had nothing to do with the team being more conservative following James’ significant foot injury Sunday in Dallas.

“He’s frustrated as hell,” Ham said of Davis. “He wants to be out there, but he also understands the process of us managing his foot the right way. And again ... it’s a stress reaction, so anything could set that thing off. The more stress you put on it, the more it’s gonna react. I’m not saying it flared up or anything. He’s absolutely paying pain free. It’s just something we’re monitoring that we want to be extra careful and cautious about.”

Story continues

The Lakers have two more sets of back-to-back games this season.

Davis and Russell are both expected to return Friday against Minnesota. Ham said there was no update on James’ status.

Six different Lakers scored in double figures Wednesday to end their trip 2-1. The Lakers have won five of their last seven games.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.