Answers come for Florida football QB Graham Mertz and spring practice

Florida football coach Billy Napier said quarterback Graham Mertz will be ready to participate for the start of spring practice on March 7.

Mertz suffered a broken collarbone in the third quarter of UF's 33-31 loss at Missouri on Nov. 18, which sidelined him for the season finale against rival Florida State.

Mertz passed for 2,903 yards with 20 TDs to just 3 interceptions in 11 starts for the Florida Gators last season after transferring from Wisconsin. His completion percentage (261-358, 72.9 percent) led the SEC.

This season, Mertz is looking to take a jump in his second season under Napier's offense while mentoring five-star incoming freshman quarterback D.J. Lagway, who has enrolled early and will take part in spring practice.

Napier said the status of three other players coming off surgery for the spring — linebacker Shemar James (dislocated kneecap), defensive lineman Justus Boone (torn ACL) and running back Cam Carroll (torn ACL) — remains "to be determined."

Florida will hold 15 spring practice practices, culminating with the Orange and Blue game on April 13.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football QB Graham Mertz ready for spring practice