Florida football coach Billy Napier discusses offseason staff changes

Florida football coach Billy Napier made two staff changes immediately following UF's 5-7 2023 season, jettisoning secondary coach Corey Raymond and defensive line coach Sean Spencer,

Will Harris replaced Raymond at secondary coach, while Gerald Chatman took over for Spencer as coach of the defensive line. But more changes occurred following the Early National Signing Day in mid-December.

Linebackers coach Jay Bateman unexpectedly left the Florida Gators to take the defensive coordinator job at Texas A&M the day after Early National Signing Day. Florida also re-assigned strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke to a player development role, replacing him with former New York Giants strength coach Craig Fitzgerald. In addition, Florida brought in a co-strength coach, Jake Sankel, who will serve as UF's director of nutrition. Like Fitzgerald, Sankel has NFL experience, having worked on the strength staff of the Washington Commanders.

In January, Florida hired former Auburn defensive coordinator Ron Roberts as linebackers coach, co-defensive coordinator and executive defensive head coach to replace Bateman.

Florida then augmented its football operation with more changes, hiring former Texas A&M associate athletic director for football Mark Robinson for a similar role with UF. Two weeks ago, Napier hired Joe Houston as a senior special teams analyst, where he will work with incumbent special teams analyst Chris Couch on special teams and situational football.

Here's what Napier had to say about the staff changes on Wednesday:

On defensive staff changes. What was the tipping point there?

“Part of the evaluation was just that we need to play better on that side of the ball. We go through a process to evaluate what we need to do better. Sometimes that's new leadership, a new voice, a new teacher, a different approach in recruiting, whatever the case may be. And I think we were able to answer some of those things. And then Jay got a chance to be a coordinator again, so we went and we were able to get one of the better defensive coaches in the country back and back on our staff. I think we've done well; so far, so good. We went through a very extensive process to land where we landed with Will Harris and Gerald Chapman, both of which I think have proven to be what we thought they were -- really good teachers. I think they've got character. I do think they have a passion for people, they care for the player independent of the game. Great families and pedigree. They've been around good coaching; they know what it looks like. They've coached at the highest level and coached at the Power Five level. I think they've done a good job connected with the staff and the players so far.”

Defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong and Ron Roberts have a relationship from the past. How's that collaboration going to work?

“It’s phenomenal. You think about Ron Roberts and what he brings to the table: veteran coach, been a head coach, been a coordinator and a play-caller. Austin and him, there's a mentor-type relationship there. And a ton of respect, mutual respect on both sides, so I think we get the wisdom. This system, there's a number of coaches. You guys obviously will write the story at some point. But this guy's mentored a million defensive coaches in his career, some of which are coordinator/play-callers in the NFL and college football. So, I think it's a positive because I think the system that we run, Ron started that system at Louisiana. The first two years we were there, kind of got it up and running. It's evolved and the guys that have been running it worked for him in the past. So, I think whether that was Patrick Toney, who took over who's now at the National Football League, or Austin, Jay Bateman's in that tree of coaches. They call him the OG, the Godfather, whatever you want to call him. We get him back in the building and he’s going to make us better and he'll make the players better. His guys have always been productive, the guys that he coaches and the units that he coaches. So there’s a track record of really good defense and we're fortunate to have him.”

On Rob Roberts' executive defensive head coach title, specific new duties with that you can elaborate on

“Yeah, head coach of the defense. You know, basically a guy who oversees that side of the ball to some degree. Austin obviously is the coordinator, calls the plays and runs the unit meetings, but we’re getting a guy who can coach the coaches, who can improve the installation, the gameplans, really get the best on that side of the ball essentially. He’s the head coach of the defense to some degree, so, and I think the coordinator-relationship there is one that’s, you know, those guys are, they’re loving life right now, so they’re both ball guys, and let me say, we’ve got (edge rush coach) Mike Peterson in that room, Will Harris in that room, Gerald Chatman in that room, you know, we’ve promoted Kali James, he’s a graduate assistant, he’s kind of the assistant defensive line coach and is going to help us with the hybrid players. It’s a good room, and I think they’re in a good place, they’re excited to work together.”

On Mark Robinson’s role, if that’s the landscape now of having a guy who can take something off the head coach’s plate

“Yeah there’s no question, I mean, I think there’s an execution component to not only the recruitment process, but there’s also kind of a, there’s a new variable, you know, I don’t know if you want to use the salary cap, you could use it, you know, but to some degree there’s a ton of agent relations, parent relations, current roster relations, not to mention the acquisition of talent and the big picture, relative to how you put that whole puzzle together. It’s not only 85 scholarship players, it’s 50 walk-ons, it’s how many midyear slots do you have, what strategy do you take with each position, high school players, portal players, so, he’s got experience I think in the operations area, but he also was a part that collective operation at Texas A&M. So, he’ll work closely with the administration there in terms of making sure we’re connecting the dots and making sure we’re going about things the right way.”

On the hire of Craig Fitzgerald and Jake Sankel to stength staff

“We’re fortunate to have (Fitzgerald). He’s obviously very knowledgeable, he’s got great experience, he’s coached in the National Football League for eight of the last 10 years. He’s revived programs: South Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State. Well-regarded in the space. I think Coach (Steve) Spurrier, obviously his experience with Fitz in the past, there’s a common connection there, not to mention his time with the New York Giants, Tennessee, where we had Bill O’Brien with Penn State. There’s a number of kind of common connections here. And his desire to be at the University of Florida. What I was intrigued with, was he was excited about being back at the collegiate level and the connection piece, the opportunity for him to actually be involved in the development of a college player and the gratification he gets from that. We got great reviews so far from the players. I think, ultimately, it’s about them having belief in what you’re doing. He’s exceptional. We’ve hired Tevin Geddis, Jake Sankel. Jake Sankel, in my opinion, is really unique in his role. He’s not only the director of nutrition, but he’s also one of the assistant strength coaches. There’s an expertise there that I think has been good for our team. His leadership and experience – I mean, he’s been eight years with the Commanders, really running that whole operation – so he’s bringing a lot to our systems in terms of how we operation in that space as well. We’ve got two experts.”

What about the hire of senior special teams analyst Joe Houston?

“Joe Houston is an outstanding coach. I think we’re not only acquiring an expert in the special-teams space, but we’re getting a guy who has four years of Coach Belichick and that organization. All those meetings and all those things observed, and things that he brings to our staff. I do think we did well statistically in some areas, but there was no doubt there were some organizational things that could have been done better. I think we added a layer of expertise and another set of eyes, another set of hands there in ultimately a big picture viewpoint. The situational football piece, too, will be put under that umbrella as well with he and Chris working together, so it’s good for the Gators, I hired Joe Houston for one day at Louisiana and then Bill hired him. We’re fortunate to get him back."

On how special teams operations will work on game day with Houston, Couch as analysts

"Much like we’ve talked before. Majority of that work is done during the week, and I think each year it’s a little bit different, is what I would say. We’re a long way from playing a game. A lot of work to be done between now and then.”

