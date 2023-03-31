Another report shuts down Lamar Jackson and Patriots trade rumors

A week full of Lamar Jackson trade speculation hasn’t disrupted the business as usual approach for the New England Patriots, who are reportedly not expected to pursue the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

The Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported the news on Tuesday, and ESPN’s Mike Reiss doubled down on that report on Friday.

Reiss wrote:

Patriots team sources confirmed what the Boston Sports Journal first reported Tuesday: Barring an unexpected change in plans, Jackson is not a 2023 consideration for the Patriots.

Jackson, a former league MVP, is an electric playmaker that could reshape the franchise at the quarterback position, but he obviously wouldn’t come cheap.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Jackson might be looking to eclipse the $230 million guaranteed that the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson in his deal. That doesn’t even include the premium draft picks the Patriots would have to fork over as well.

But then again, you pay for what you get.

If Mac Jones doesn’t ascend to the promising heights he flashed as a rookie, the Patriots might regret not pulling off a trade for Jackson.

