Another player with ties to Chucky Hepburn enters transfer portal

The NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal continues to grow and another player with connections to Chucky Hepburn entered his name Tuesday.

That is 6-foot, 7-inch forward Saint Thomas, who announced that he’ll be looking for his next opportunity elsewhere after one season at Northern Colorado. The veteran averaged 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest with the Bears after spending the first two years of his collegiate career with Loyola-Chicago.

Thomas is a familiar face to Badgers point guard Chucky Hepburn as the two faced off on occasion growing up in the state of Nebraska, even meeting at the state tournament.

Thomas didn’t only enter the portal, but he also declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, potentially bringing his college career to an end.

If he remains at the collegiate level, he could be a possible replacement for Tyler Wahl as the starting power forward for the Badgers next season.

