Another Patriots coach reportedly joining Steve Belichick in Washington

Another former New England Patriots coach will be joining Steve Belichick at the University of Washington. Running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri will leave New England to join Jedd Fisch’s coaching staff, according to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Sunseri has served in a multitude of roles over his coaching career. He began his career in New England as a defensive assistant in 2020. He then spent the last three seasons as New England’s running backs coach.

The Patriots have yet to name a new running backs coach for the 2024 season. So Sunseri going off to Washington means they’ll have another position to fill, as they continue to revamp their coaching staff.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Sunseri’s role is expected to be in the defensive backfield for the Huskies.

The winds of change have hit the Patriots hard with Bill Belichick no longer running things. Instead, they have replaced the legendary coach with Jerod Mayo as the new head coach and the combination of Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf to oversee the personnel decisions.

It will be interesting to see what the staff and overall roster looks like when all is said and done.

