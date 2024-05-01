Another Georgia basketball player enters the portal

A seventh Georgia player has announced his intention to leave the program. Frank Anselem-Ibe reportedly entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, leaving the Dawgs with questions regarding depth at the center position in his wake. Georgia may have to rely more on incoming freshman center Somto Cyril.

Anselem-Ibe, a 6-foot-10, 210 pound big man originally from Nigeria, played a mostly rotational role for Georgia over the last two seasons. He started nine games but played in 60 total, leading the team in blocks a season ago, averaging 0.7 per game. He also added 2.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, including a season-best performance against Ohio State in the NIT in which he recorded a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Bulldogs.

Anselem-Ibe originally began his playing career at Syracuse, where he started six games in his second and final year with the Orange and nabbed 3.8 rebounds per game. His departure leaves another opening for the Bulldogs to address in the portal, as head coach Mike White has already added three players this offseason while the Bulldogs have seen a total of seven portal departures.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire