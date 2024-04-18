Another Duke basketball player enters the NCAA Transfer Portal to continue his career

With one transfer portal player on campus as a possible addition for next season, Duke saw another one of its players enter his name in the portal on Thursday.

Freshman forward TJ Power announced on social media that he plans to continue his career at another school.

“Duke will always have a place in my heart but its time to do what’s best for me,” Power said. “With that being said, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal.”

The 6-9 Power played in 26 games with no starts as Duke went 27-9 last season. He averaged just 6.7 minutes of playing time per game.

He joins five other Blue Devils: guards Jeremy Roach, Jaylen Blakes, Jaden Schutt, forward Mark Mitchell and center Christian Reeves, who have entered their names in the portal this month.

Roach is also entering his name in the NBA Draft pool. Two of Duke’s starters from last season, guard Jared McCain and forward Kyle Filipowski, are also heading to the NBA. Reserve center Ryan Young has completed his NCAA eligibility.

With six freshmen arriving this summer, led by the top player in the class in 6-9 forward Cooper Flagg, Duke has three scholarships available to use on transfer portal additions.

Maliq Brown, a 6-8 forward who played the last two seasons at Syracuse, is visiting Duke as he looks for a new school to play for next season. A Virginia native, Brown made the all-ACC defensive team last season with the Orange.

Brown could team with Flagg and 7-1 freshman center Khaman Maluach to form Duke’s interior players next season. Two guards who started for Duke last season, Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, are returning for next season’s team.

Duke is also adding 6-6 forward Darren Harris, 6-11 center Patrick Ngongba, 6-6 forward Isaiah Evans and 6-5 forward Kon Knueppel as freshman next season.

With Power’s announcement, 6-9 freshman forward Sean Stewart is the only Duke player from last season’s team who has yet to announce his plans for next season.