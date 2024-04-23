Annual Savoy Jones Golf Event with a live auction and special guests

Dothan, AL (WDHN) – Soon the annual Savoy Jones Golf event will tee off for the eighth time at the Robert Trent Jones golf trail in Highland Oaks.

This event will also consist of a live auction and a chance to meet special guest that will remain a secret until the day of the event. On May 9th from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm there will be a welcome reception and the auction will take place. Also, on the 9th there will be a 50/50 raffle give away and food will be provided. When May 10th rolls around it will be time to hit the golf course, registration will open at 8 am and tee off takes place at 9 am. Out on the course will be a team event, with prizes given out at the end of the day. Of course, the main goal is to just enjoy and have fun. The Savoy Jones golf event raises money to give back to local Wiregrass nonprofits, as well as the Savoy Jones Commemorative Scholarship designed to provide one family of a senior student at Emmanuel Christian School a full scholarship for their senior year.

There is no skill level required to enter into the event, so even if it’s your first time you can use your beginner’s luck to win a $1,000 hole in win prize.

Now while there will be celebrities at the golf event, they will remain secret until the day of. the only hint given was “Player”.

For more information on the Savoy Jones Golf event, you can go here.

