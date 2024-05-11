Angels add INF Niko Goodrum to roster, put INF Ehire Adrianza on injured list

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have added veteran infielder Niko Goodrum to their major league roster and placed infielder Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day injured list with back spasms.

Goodrum was in the lineup for his Angels debut Friday night against Kansas City, batting fifth and playing third base.

The Angels claimed Goodrum off waivers from Tampa Bay on Thursday. Goodrum went 3 for 16 in nine games with the Rays.

Los Angeles will be the 32-year-old Goodrum's fifth major league team. He also signed with Boston in 2023, but didn't get to the majors before opting out of his contract and finishing last year in South Korea's top league.

Adrianza has batted .192 in his first eight games with the Angels. He joins Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Brandon Drury, Luis Rengifo and Miguel Sano on Los Angeles' typically lengthy injured list.

