Angel Reese Shuts Down Critics And Haters With Graduation News!

Angel Reese has a message for all the haters and critics.

The WNBA rookie and former LSU star, who was drafted seventh overall by the Chicago Sky, recently shared a milestone and a message on social media.

Angel Reese Is Officially A College Graduate!

So now what? what was said? oh okay that's what i thought. I graduated from THE LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY IN 4 YEARS ON TIME? I thought somebody without a college degree said sum. ???‍? pic.twitter.com/2wYQy5jDeb — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 18, 2024

In a post shared on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram, Reese, 22, sends a clear message to anyone who doubted her.

"So now what? What was said? Oh okay, that’s what I thought," she wrote in her caption of graduation photos. "I graduated from THE LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY IN 4 YEARS ON TIME. I thought somebody without a college degree said sum."

Her Instagram carousel of graduation photos and clap-back caption grabbed tons of attention, receiving more than 592,000 likes and 11,000 comments.

"Let the congratulations be as loud as the hate and disrespect‼️‼️" one person wrote in the comment section.

Another added, "Keep showing up and staying true to who you are! You are amazing. You are a grad! You are a smart, intellectual, strong woman. And now you are a pro!"

Angel Reese Had A Great Start To Her WNBA Career

TikTok | Angel Reese

According to Yardbarker, Reese had a record-breaking first week in the league.

They reported that in addition to getting her first win in the WNBA this weekend, she also set a new league standard. Reese had 11 points, and 9 rebounds, including seven offensive, in the Chicago Sky's win over Dallas.

Yardbarker also reported that according to Across the Timeline, Reese's 12 offensive rebounds this season are the most in a rookie's first two games in WNBA history.

Only three players, Cheryl Ford, Erika de Souza, and Jonquel Jones, have ever had more offensive rebounds in the first two games of a WNBA season since 1997.

Angel Reese Debuted A New Nickname Ahead Of WNBA Season

Reese, known as the "Bayou Barbie" while at LSU, debuted her new nickname ahead of the start of the WNBA season in a viral TikTok video.

"Hey y'all, so it's the 'Chi Barbie' here," she said.

"I'm still gonna be the 'Bayou Barbie' but I'm going to Chicago now, so they basically already been inheriting me into Chicago, so many people have reached out to me. The love of Chicago is running deep and going crazy, so I'm the 'Chi Barbie,' I'm the 'Baltimore Barbie,' and I'm always gonna be the 'Bayou Barbie.'"

Her video quickly went viral with more than 1.8 million views and thousands of positive comments. She's really feeling the love from Sky fans.

"Welcome to Illinois! Can’t wait to come watch you!" one person shared in the comment section.

Another added, "We welcome you with all the love in the Chi."

Angel Reese Is Living Her Best Life!

Reese appears to be settling into her new city and enjoying being a Chicago resident to the fullest!

During her first WNBA press conference, Reese told reporters she would want a Megan Thee Stallion or Beyoncé song as her intro before a game. So it seems like maybe she manifested the fun she had on Sunday night when she attended Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer Tour" stop in Chicago.

At one point during the show, Reese and her Sky teammates were brought up on stage, where Megan twerked on Reese while performing. GloRilla also joined them on stage.

Before the show, Reese and Megan hung out backstage and filmed a TikTok video together.

"Angel having her way and I love it!!!" one fan wrote in the comments.

Another added, "I’ve always thought of Meg when I see Angel Reese. Twins."

Angel Reese Has Been Sharing Her 'Game Day Fit' And Fans Are Here For It!

Reese has been sharing her sexy side with her "game day fits" and her fans love to see it.

The Sky rookie shared her first game "fit" on TikTok, as well as her second game "fit," and viewers were happy to see it!

"Hey, y'all. It's my outfit of the day for game day," she before revealing the designers she was repping in a TikTok video. "One thing I'm gonna do on game day, eat the girls up. Go Sky!"

"I know a baddie when I see one!!!" one fan wrote in the comments of her TikTok video. Another said, "The fit is fire."