Andy Murray v Stan Wawrinka LIVE: French Open first round latest scores and updates

Andy Murray‘s potentially final French Open campaign gets underway this evening with a rematch against Stan Wawrinka.

The Scot, who has hinted that he may retire in the summer, is back at Roland Garros for the first time since 2020 and looks to say farewell to a tournament where he was a defeated finalist in 2015.

He faces bad memories in facing Wawrinka who defeated him in the opening round here four years ago while also inflicting painful defeats on Murray in the semi-finals of the 2016 and 2017 editions.

Murray says it will be a “pleasure” to face Wawrinka, a 39-year-old former French Open champion and three-time grand slam winner.

He said: “It’s incredible that he’s still competing at the highest level at 39 years old and it’s great we get the opportunity to play each other again. It’s a good match for both of us. A pleasure to get to play against him in another slam.”

What time is Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka?

18:35 , Mike Jones

The match has been selected for the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which means it will not start until after 7:15pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 26 May. It could start slightly later depending on the previous matches, with three scheduled for the afternoon session.

Good evening!

18:27 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s French Open action as Andy Murray returns to Roland Garros for the first time since 2020.

He faces a difficult first round match against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka with the 39-year-old having fond memories of facing Murray at this tournament.

Wawrinka defeated the Scot in his last outing here four years ago and will be looking to do the same tonight. The action gets underway around 7.15pm and we’ll have the latest updates from throughout the evening so stick with us.