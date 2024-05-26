Andy Murray v Stan Wawrinka start time: When is French Open match?

(Getty Images)

Andy Murray faces a sensational rematch with Stan Wawrinka in the opening round of the French Open as the three-time grand slam champion prepares to wave goodbye to the tournament.

Murray. 37, is expected to retire after the summer but is back at Roland Garros for the first time since 2020 as he bids farewell to the event where he was a defeated finalist in 2015.

Murray was beaten by Wawrinka in the opening round four years ago, with the 39-year-old Swiss also handing Murray painful defeats in the Roland Garros semi-finals in 2016 and 2017.

Murray said it will be a “pleasure” to face Wawrinka, a former French Open champion and three-time grand slam winner, for potentially the final time.

“It’s incredible that he’s still competing at the highest level at 39 years old and it’s great we get the opportunity to play each other again, Murray said. “It’s a good match for both of us. A pleasure to get to play against him in another slam.”

What time is Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka?

The match has been selected for the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which means it will not start until after 7:15pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 26 May. It could start slightly later depending on the previous matches, with three scheduled for the afternoon session.

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

French Open order of play, Sunday 26 May

All times UK (BST)

Court Philippe-Chatier

From 11am

Lucia Bronzetti vs Naomi Osaka

JJ Wolf vs Carlos Alcaraz

Eva Lys vs Caroline Garcia

Not before 7:15pm

Stan Wawrinka vs Andy Murray

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 11am

Ugo Humpert vs Lorenzo Sonego

Jelena Ostapenko vs Jaqueline Cristian

Richard Gasquet vs Borna Coric

Barbora Krejcikova vs Viktorija Golubic

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel

Laura Siegemund vs Sofia Kenin

Chloé Paquet vs Diana Shnaider

Nicolas Jarry vs Corentin Moutet