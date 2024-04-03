Andrew Wiggins reiterates Steph Curry’s importance to the Warriors

Steph Curry had an uncharacteristically low-scoring night as the Golden State Warriors overcame a stern test from the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday (April 2). The veteran superstar ended the night with 13 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the field, which was good for a 27.8 field goal percentage. However, he did find other ways of contributing, securing seven rebounds and seven assists.

Furthermore, Curry’s off-ball movement and scoring gravity were also major factors in the Warriors’ spacing throughout the contest. When speaking to the media following the game, Andrew Wiggins praised Curry’s impact, noting that the superstar guard was still the most important player in the team’s rotation, even on difficult scoring nights.

“Even when he’s not scoring the ball a lot or shots aren’t going in, he’s still the most dangerous person on the court,” Wiggins said. “He attacks so much attention. He could miss 100 shots, and you still gotta play him and put two people on him because he’s that good and that dangerous.”

Wiggins enjoyed a strong showing against the Mavericks. In 32 minutes of playing time, he scored 23 points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out two assists, and got a steal and a block. He shot 50% from the field and 60% from 3-point range.

Golden State will now be hoping that Wiggins can sustain that level of performance even when Curry is performing at his usual level. At his best, Wiggins is one of the most impactful three-and-d wings in the NBA. Golden State needs all of its players at their best if they want to enjoy a deep run during the postseason.

