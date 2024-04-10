Andretti officially opens F1 facility at Silverstone

Andretti Global has officially opened its Formula 1 facility at Silverstone, as it continues preparations for a potential entry in 2026.

The 48,000 square foot facility is based at the Silverstone Park technology and business park at the home of the British Grand Prix, and has a current workforce of around 80 people designing and developing a car that could race in 2026. The new building was opened by Michael and Mario Andretti alongside Andretti Global partner Dan Towriss and team president J-F Thormann.

At present, Andretti is working on a chassis for current regulations as it develops its facilities, with the Silverstone base housing “manufacturing facilities, including pattern, model and machine shops, ADM, electronics, R&D and additional office and meeting facilities.” The Silverstone factory will work alongside the main site in Indiana and the organization’s Formula E base in Banbury.

“We have said that our work continues at pace; this new facility embodies that work,” Michael Andretti said. “While we plan to have an all-American team, with the car assembled in the U.S., having a European base is a great way to attract the best in F1 talent and install state of the art machinery.

“I want to see integration between all the bases, between the U.S. and Silverstone, as we move forward — but that is already happening today, with some really great collaboration on all fronts.

“There is literally hundreds of years of experience in this Silverstone building. Every person here knows what they are doing and is capable of building a very competitive race car. We’re excited by this very unique opportunity as we move forward.”

Andretti says the Silverstone facility will be completed in phases “according to commercial and sporting needs and workforce requirements,” with the F1 team yet to secure an entry. Formula One Management (FOM) rejected Andretti’s bid to join the grid by 2026 earlier this year, but stated it would be open to a 2028 entry when General Motors has stated its intention to produce an F1 power unit.

Despite that announcement from FOM, RACER understands the FIA is still working with Andretti on its plans, having assessed its financial and technical capabilities to be sufficient for an entry.

Story originally appeared on Racer