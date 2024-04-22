Andretti ‘offended’ by F1 rejection comments, set for Miami meeting

Mario Andretti says he was “offended” by comments from Formula 1 about how Andretti Global would not be competitive if it was granted an entry, as well as disrespect over the General Motors partnership.

Formula One Management (FOM) stated it was not open to giving Andretti a spot on the grid in either 2025 or 2026 at the start of this year, after the FIA had approved the team’s credentials to join the sport. Earlier this month, Andretti opened its Silverstone facility that is building a chassis to current regulations as work continues on the F1 project, and the 1979 world champion says comments that the team wouldn’t be competitive and is underestimating the challenge of racing in F1 were unfair.

“I was offended, actually,” Andretti told AP at the IndyCar race in Long Beach this weekend. “I don’t think we deserved that, to be honest with you.

“It’s a big investment in the series, and you’d think they’d welcome that. Even the value of the series is more valuable with 11 teams than 10, so I don’t know. Tell us what is really wrong.”

With F1 stating it would look more favorably on the entry in 2028 if GM commits to its power unit project, following its registration as a supplier with the FIA, there have also been comments relating to the appeal of GM partnering with existing teams that have also annoyed Andretti.

“That’s another offensive statement there. We’re the ones that worked it out, and GM said it over and over, ‘Andretti or nothing,’ and then (F1) still tried to take it. There’s an undercurrent there that I don’t understand, quite honestly, but if they want blood, well, I’m ready.”

However, Andretti says he’s likely to get answers to those frustrations when the prospective team meets with F1 at the next round in Miami.

“We only had one meeting with them. That’s a problem. We haven’t had enough. I think that’s why I really welcome our next meeting. You know, let’s sit down. There were some opportunities missed along the way, but we’ve got to look forward, not back.

“I’m remaining hopeful because we never stop working towards this. It was made clear that our work is at pace, and as you can see we’re not just talking. We’re putting brick and mortar together. We’ve shown that with the team that already has a place in Silverstone.

“We’re trying to say ‘We’ll do whatever you ask of us. We’ll do whatever is there. Now, if you think of something, you tell us,’. But they haven’t told us yet except for some excuses like, ‘Oh we don’t want you coming on, we don’t want you to be embarrassed.’

“But we don’t want to embarrass ourselves, and the fact is General Motors has made it so clear that they’re excited about this project. They have a long-term commitment there, and I don’t know what else we can do.”

