Andrej Stojakovic explains decision to leave Stanford, chooses Cal over Kentucky & North Carolina

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento native Andrej Stojakovic, who was a McDonald’s All-American at Jesuit High School in Carmichael, talks to FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about his decision to leave Stanford after one season to transfer to play at Cal, why he chose the Golden Bears over the Kentucky Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels, reflects on his freshman season with the Cardinal, and discusses the improvements he hopes to make in his upcoming sophomore season.

