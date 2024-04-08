Andrei Arlovski books 42nd UFC fight, faces Martin Buday in Las Vegas

All-time UFC appearance leader Jim Miller returns Saturday at UFC 300, but the man in second place continues to nip at his heels.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski has booked his 42nd UFC fight, one behind Miller’s 43 (soon to be 44), as he’ll face Martin Buday on June 15 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Arlovski (34-23 MMA, 23-17 UFC) recently turned 45 years old. He made his promotional debut in November 2000 – at UFC 28, when he defeated Aaron Brink. Arlovski is 6-4 in his most recent 10 outings, but is on a four-fight skid.

Buday (13-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) looks to bounce back from his first promotional defeat, a TKO loss to Shamil Gaziev at UFC 296 in December. The loss snapped a 12-fight winning streak that included UFC victories over Chris Barnett, Lukasz Brzeski, Jake Collier, and Josh Parisian.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night lineup for June 15 includes:

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz

Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Maness

Adam Fugitt vs. Josh Quinlan

Gabriella Fernandes vs. Carli Judice

Josefine Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri

Garrett Armfield vs. Brady Hiestand

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie