Anderson Silva stuns Tito Ortiz with wild first round KO

Anderson Silva needed less than 90 seconds to knock out Tito Ortiz on Saturday night. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Anderson Silva wasted no time on Saturday night in Florida.

He ended Tito Ortiz’s boxing debut almost before it even got going.

Silva — in the co-main event of Triller Fight Club’s card led by Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort — beat Ortiz in the first round with a wild knockout punch.

Ortiz, the former UFC champion who had missed weight by five pounds coming into the contest, had backed Silva into a corner early — though he wasn’t very productive doing it, as he threw several slow shots that Silva seemed to manage with ease.

Then, after slipping out, Silva landed a huge right hand blow that threw Ortiz off before capping it with a left hook to send Ortiz down to the mat just 1:21 seconds into the fight.

Anderson Silva just knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round! 🥊pic.twitter.com/ILLA1vDzjc — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 12, 2021

Silva has now won twice this year since he left MMA, following his split-decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. Ortiz hasn’t fought since an MMA bout in December 2019, when he beat Alberto Rodriguez via submission. The 46-year-old was most recently the Mayor Pro Tem in Huntington Beach, California, though he resigned amid multiple controversies.