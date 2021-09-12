Anderson Silva stuns Tito Ortiz with wild first round KO
Anderson Silva wasted no time on Saturday night in Florida.
He ended Tito Ortiz’s boxing debut almost before it even got going.
Silva — in the co-main event of Triller Fight Club’s card led by Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort — beat Ortiz in the first round with a wild knockout punch.
Ortiz, the former UFC champion who had missed weight by five pounds coming into the contest, had backed Silva into a corner early — though he wasn’t very productive doing it, as he threw several slow shots that Silva seemed to manage with ease.
Then, after slipping out, Silva landed a huge right hand blow that threw Ortiz off before capping it with a left hook to send Ortiz down to the mat just 1:21 seconds into the fight.Anderson Silva wasted no time on Saturday night.
Silva came up with a huge knockout win, sending Tito Ortiz to the ground in the first round of their bout in Florida with a huge left hook.
Silva has now won twice this year since he left MMA, following his split-decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. Ortiz hasn’t fought since an MMA bout in December 2019, when he beat Alberto Rodriguez via submission. The 46-year-old was most recently the Mayor Pro Tem in Huntington Beach, California, though he resigned amid multiple controversies.