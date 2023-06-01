Analyzing terms of new Dolphins OT Isaiah Wynn’s contract

After the 2023 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins felt that they still had holes along the offensive line, despite drafting Michigan’s Ryan Hayes in the seventh round.

With this, Miami signed former New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. According to Over the Cap, the two sides agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.3 million.

The former Georgia Bulldog will earn $1.08 million in base salary, which is fully guaranteed. He’s also getting $880,000 in a signing bonus and another $340,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

This contract likely means that Wynn will be on the roster when the regular season rolls around, barring an injury or a precipitous drop in ability. Cutting Wynn would cost Miami $1.96 million in a dead cap hit while they’d only save $180,000.

As Mike McDaniel said earlier in the offseason, Wynn is getting work at both tackle and guard – the two spots that the team could use the help. There’s a strong chance that Wynn, as a first-round pick just a few years back, grabs a starting spot on the line before the season opener.

