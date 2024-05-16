Analyzing the Philadelphia Eagles 2024 schedule

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles 2024 schedule was released Wednesday, May 15.

Here’s a closer look at each game.

Week 1: Sept. 6 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET

This is likely the most anticipated game of the season by many, but not because of the opposition. The game will be played in Brazil and will mark the first time the NFL has held a game in Brazil. The Eagles will be considered the “home” team for this game.

The Packers finished 2nd in the NFC North last season, going 9-8. The Packers season ended in the Divisional Playoffs on Jan. 20 in a 24-21 loss to San Francisco. The Eagles and Packers didn’t meet last season, last playing on Nov. 27, 2022, when Philadelphia won 40-33.

Quarterback Jordan Love should be returning for his fourth season in Green Bay after having the second-most passing touchdowns in the league with 32. Love also rushed for four of his own touchdowns. The Utah State product threw for 4,159 yards, ranking 7th in the NFL.

Week 2: Sept. 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m. ET

For their first game in the United States next season the Eagles will be at home in Lincoln Financial Field for Monday Night Football. They will face the Falcons who finished third in the NFC South with a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs for their home opener.

The Eagles and Falcons last met on Sept. 12, 2021, when the Eagles blew the Falcons away with a 32-6 win.

Week 3: Sept. 22 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET

In their first official away game of the season, the Eagles will take on the Saints. The Saints finished 9-8 and second in the NFC South, missing the playoffs. Their record was tied with first-place Tampa Bay.

Last season the Saints topped the Eagles 20-10 on Jan. 1.

Derek Carr is entering his second season as quarterback for the Saints. Carr threw for 3,878 yards and 25 touchdowns with a 68.4% completion percentage. Carr ranked 16th out of 30 quarterbacks with a 56.5 QBR.

Week 4: Sept. 29 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET

The Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 for a rematch of the 2023 season Wild Card game which the Eagles lost 32-9. The Eagles did top the Buccaneers in Week 3 of the regular season on Sept. 25, 2023.

The Buccaneers went 9-8 last season, finishing with the top spot in the NFC South and reaching the NFC Division Round.

Quarterback Bakey Mayfield will be entering his second season with the team. Last year Mayfield was the NFL leader in passing in the postseason through the divisional round with a 62.3% completion percentage, 686 yards and six touchdowns. Mayfield had a 106.3 passer rating, which is the highest postseason mark from a quarterback in the Buccaneers history.

Week 5: Bye

The Eagles will take their bye four weeks before the halfway point of the season.

Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET

For Week 6 the Eagles will battle the Cleveland Browns who finished the season second in the AFC North with an 11-6 record, falling in the NFL Wild Card Round.

The Eagles haven’t met with the Browns since Nov. 22, 2023. The Browns won the game 22-17.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will be returning as a starter after having his 2023 season cut short due to shoulder surgery, playing in only six games for the Browns. Watson had a 61.4% completion percentage across those games, throwing for 1,115 yards and seven touchdowns.

Week 7: Oct. 20 at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET

The Giants finished third in the NFC East last season with a 6-11 record. The Giants were eliminated from the playoffs after a loss in Philadelphia in Week 16. The teams met again in Week 18 where the Giants got revenge with a 27-10 win.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will be returning to his starting role for his sixth season with New York. His season was cut short last year due to an injury. Jones started in six games and posted a 68% completion percentage with 909 yards and two touchdowns.

The Giants signed quarterback Drew Lock as a backup on a one-year deal in March.

Week 8: Oct. 27 at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Bengals came in last in the AFC North with a 9-8 record. Quarterback Joe Burrow will be returning in the Bengals starting role. Burrow had a 66.8% completion percentage for 2,309 yards and 15 touchdowns last season with six interceptions.

The Eagles and Bengals last met in September 2020 in Philadelphia. The game ended in a 23-23 tie after overtime.

Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. ET

The Eagles return home to mark the halfway point of the regular season in a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars completed last season with a 9-8 record for second in the AFC South, missing the playoffs after losing 28-20 to the Titans on Jan. 7.

The Eagles and Jaguars last met in October of 2022 in Philadelphia with the Eagles winning 29-21.

The Jaguars will return quarterback Trevor Lawrence for his fourth season with the team. Lawrence posted a 65.6% completion percentage last season, throwing for 4,016 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Week 10: Nov. 10 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Cowboys earned the top spot in the NFC East last season with a 12-5 record. Dallas lost to the Packers in the wild-card round, becoming the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed since the expanded playoff format began in 2020.

The Eagles and Cowboys met twice last season, splitting the games. The Eagles won the first meeting in November, 28-23 but lost the most recent matchup in December, 33-13.

The Cowboys will be led by veteran quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott had a 69.5% completion percentage for his second-highest career yardage of 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Week 11: Nov. 14 vs. Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET

The Eagles will play the Commanders for Thursday Night Football on Nov. 14.

The Commanders had a tough season, finishing last in the NFC East with a 4-13 record. The Eagles and Commanders played twice last season with the Eagles winning both games. The Oct. 1 game required overtime.

The Commanders took LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and the rookie is expected to serve the starting role for the Commanders. Daniels spent three seasons at Arizona State and his final two with LSU. Daniels has a career completion percentage of 66.3% and a total of 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Week 12: Nov. 24 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET

The Rams finished second in the NFC West with a 10-7 record. They lost in the playoffs to the Detroit Lions who won their first playoff game since 1992.

The Eagles topped the Rams in October last season with a 23-14 final. It was the first time the teams had played since 2020.

The Rams will be led by quarterback Matthew Stafford in his fourth season with Los Angeles. Last year Safford had a 62.6% completion percentage with 3,965 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Week 13: Dec. 1 at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Eagles will face division rivals and neighbors the Ravens in Week 13. Baltimore finished top in the AFC North last season with a 13-4 record, losing to eventual Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs in the Conference Championship.

The Eagles and Ravens last played each other in 2020 with Baltimore coming out on top 30-28.

The Ravens will rally around quarterback Lamar Jackson for his 7th season in the NFL and with Baltimore. Last season Jackson had a 67.2% completion percentage for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET

The Panthers had the worst record in the NFL last season, going 2-15. The Eagles last played the Panthers in 2021 and the Eagles won 21-18.

Young quarterback Bryce Young will be entering his second season with the team. In his rookie campaign, the 2023 No. 1 NFL Draft pick had a completion percentage of 59.8% for 2,877 yards and 11 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Eagles will square off against in-state rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 15. The Steelers finished third in the AFC North with a 10-7 record, losing in the Wild Card Round to the Buffalo Bills 31-17 to end their season.

The two Pennsylvania teams last met in 2022 with the Eagles topping the Steelers 35-13.

The Steelers signed former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during free agency during the off-season. Wilson has 12 years of NFL experience. Last season Wilson posted a 66.4% completion percentage for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns. The 35-year-old had eight interceptions.

Week 16: Dec. 22 at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

The Eagles will get to face a team they had a taste of earlier in the season in Week 11 with just three games remaining in the 2024 regular season.

Week 17: Dec. 29 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

Another repeat to wrap up the season, the Eagles will take on the Cowboys for the second time in the 2024 season in Week 17.

Week 18: TBD vs. New York Giants

To finish the regular season the Eagles will play the Giants for the second time. This could be a crucial game depending on how the season goes for these NFC East rivals.

