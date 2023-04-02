Who are analysts selecting for Chiefs at pick No. 31?

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII with the help of their 2022 NFL draft class. A whopping nine draft picks played snaps, with four drawing starts in the big game.

For Kansas City, the draft will become ever more vital as they get deeper into Patrick Mahomes’ contract. They must continue to find young talent to contribute early in their careers to keep their window open in a very competitive AFC conference.

With less than a month until the draft, all 32 NFL teams are narrowing their options before making it official in Kansas City. Free agency has shaken up team needs, impacting some things during recent mock drafts.

Here’s a look at the latest mock drafts and who analysts have sent to the Chiefs in the first round:

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire