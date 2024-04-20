Analysis: Luton 1-5 Brentford

[Getty Images]

With games running out quickly, Luton's form is spiralling in the wrong direction as they battle to retain their spot in the Premier League.

Rob Edwards' side, known for being tough to beat, have conceded 10 goals across their last two outings and seem to be slipping into a worrying trend at the worst time of the campaign.

Luton have won just one of their last 13 in the Premier League, losing nine during that sequence, but remain only one point adrift of safety.

The Hatters struggled to match Brentford's intensity at Kenilworth Road from the outset and injury problems, with nine senior players absent, could be the major reason for a very poor performance.

The likes of Ross Barkley and Alfie Doughty have been reliable figures throughout the term but they were off the pace as on a hugely disappointing afternoon.

Luke Berry's injury goal was a gift from the visitors as they cheaply gave away possession in their defensive third and the Luton midfielder took advantage.

Despite the heavy loss, most Luton fans stayed to the end as they still believe with four matches, including a key home clash with Everton, still to come.

Most expected Luton to be down well before now and they have defied the odds - can they pull off another surprise in the remaining weeks?