All-American transfer commits to Oklahoma State

Mar. 27—Dean Hamiti, a two-time All-American for Wisconsin, announced Wednesday he is transferring to Oklahoma State.

"It's been a dream of mine since I was little. I wanted to wrestle as a Cowboy! Thank you for everyone at Wisconsin for the time spent. I'm excited for my next chapter, chasing titles for OSU," Hamiti wrote on social media.

Hamiti placed sixth in the 165-pound bracket in the 2022 and 2023 NCAA Championships and was the 2023 Big 10 champion. He was the No. 6 recruit in high school.

The soon-to-be senior is the latest All-American transfer at 165 pounds for John Smith. Izzak Olejnik was an All-American for Northern Illinois before transferring to OSU for his last season. Olejnik beat Hamiti in sudden victory in the blood round.

Stillwater junior LaDarion Lockett is committed to wrestle for OSU in 2025 as the No. 3 overall recruit, so it made sense for Smith to once again use the transfer portal to find a 165-pound starter until then. Hamiti has one more year of eligibility.