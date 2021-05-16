'I am truly sorry': Bob Baffert issues apology for handling of Medina Spirit announcement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Medina Spirit&#39;s trainer Bob Baffert talks with the media during Kentucky Derby week. Medina Spirit tested positive for an abundance of an anti-inflammatory drug following the race. April 26, 2021
Medina Spirit's trainer Bob Baffert talks with the media during Kentucky Derby week. Medina Spirit tested positive for an abundance of an anti-inflammatory drug following the race. April 26, 2021

BALTIMORE — Trainer Bob Baffert issued a statement before Saturday’s Preakness in which he apologized for his handling of the announcement of Medina Spirit’s positive drug test following his Kentucky Derby victory.

Last Sunday, a week after Medina Spirit’s win in the in May 1 Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs, Baffert announced the horse had tested positive for 21 picograms of betamethasone. Adamant the horse never had been treated with the corticosteroid, Baffert recanted two days later when saying Medina Spirit had been treated several days with Otomax.

The ointment, which lists betamethasone as an ingredient, was used to treat dermatitis on Medina Spirit’s hind end, Baffert said.

PREAKNESS: Rombauer storms to victory in 146th Preakness Stakes; Medina Spirit finishes third

STEVE KORNACKI: NBC whiz becomes gambling expert for Preakness: 'Like looking at election returns'

“I acknowledge that I am not perfect, and I could have better handled the initial announcement of this news,” Baffert said in a six-paragraph statement. “Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win was so personally meaningful to me, and I had such a wonderful experience on May 1 at Churchill Downs that when I got the news of the test results, it truly was the biggest gut punch I had ever received and I was devastated.

“That, coupled with the fact that I always try to be accommodating and transparent with the media, led to an emotional press conference on May 9 in which I said some things that have been perceived as hurtful to some in the industry. For that, I am truly sorry. I have devoted by life’s work to this great sport, and I owe it and those who make it possible nothing but an eternal debt of gratitude.”

Not wanting to be a distraction amid the controversy, Baffert chose to stay home in California instead of traveling to Pimlico Race Course for the Preakness.

Assistant Jimmy Barnes was in charge of the horses during the week. Medina Spirit led early but faded to third place in the Preakness. Concert Tour finished ninth in the 10-horse field.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and Churchill Downs are awaiting results of a second test to determine whether Medina Spirit will be disqualified as the Kentucky Derby winner. Those results are not expected back for several weeks.

Baffert said again Saturday he did not “attempt to game or cheat the system” with Medina Spirit.

“I have been deeply saddened to see this case portrayed as a ‘doping’ scandal or betamethasone labeled as a ‘banned’ substance,” Baffert said. “Neither is remotely true. Betamethasone is an allowable and commonly used medication in horse racing. Further, 21 picograms would have zero pharmacology in a horse. All I ask is that everyone not rush to judgment and allow all of the facts, evidence and science to come to light.”

While betamethasone is allowed as a therapeutic drug, it’s presence in a horse’s blood on race day is a violation.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Bob Baffert apologizes for handling of Medina Spirit's drug violation

Recommended Stories

  • Rombauer pulls Preakness upset, Baffert's Medina Spirit 3rd

    Rombauer left Medina Spirit behind — and put horse racing’s latest controversy on the back burner. Little-known Rombauer sprung an 11-1 upset to win the Preakness on Saturday, passing Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby winner to end a potential Triple Crown bid that would have carried a giant asterisk. Medina Spirit finished third and will not go on to the Belmont with a Triple Crown on the line and a potential Derby disqualification hanging over the sport.

  • Bob Baffert's Concert Tour a disappointing 9th in Preakness

    For all the hype surrounding Medina Spirit coming off his victory at the Kentucky Derby, fellow Bob Baffert-trained Concert Tour was a popular pick to win the Preakness. Concert Tour finished an inexplicable ninth in the 10-horse field, ahead of only D. Wayne Lukas' long shot, Ram. A horse who once looked like Baffert's best 3-year-old this year was never in contention in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

  • Golfing world praises Richard Bland's maiden win at 478th attempt

    One day on and still Richard Bland’s maiden victory at the 478th attempt continued to provoke emotional praise, with American Fred Couples joining the top names of Europe golf in sending his congratulations to the Staffordshire veteran. As the field assembled here in South Carolina for this week’s 103rd USPGA Championship, nobody expected the chatter to concern the final round of the Betfred British Masters at the Belfry on Saturday. But Bland’s play-off victory over Italian Guido Migliozzi plainly touched so many. At 48, Bland became the oldest first-time winner on the European Tour. Migliozzi, 24, was not even born when Bland became a first professional in 1996, a fact that underlined his extraordinary perseverance to achieve his dream. He was forced to returned to qualifying school on umpteen occasions but refused to walk away, even as he hit rock bottom when losing his card yet again three years ago. Here was a lesson in never giving up. “I have seen something that has inspired me and reminded me of why golf is the greatest game,” Couples, the former world No 1, tweeted. “Richard Bland who hadn’t won in his previous 477 professional starts wins the #britishmasters in a playoff on the @europeantour. Congrats @blandy73 on the first and wishing you many more!”

  • Eric Clapton Blames ‘Propaganda’ for ‘Disastrous’ Covid Vaccine Experience

    “My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks," guitarist writes of reaction to vaccine. "I feared I would never play again”

  • A Texas coaching legend again denied induction in Basketball Hall of Fame | Opinion

    No Hall of Fame makes less sense more than the Basketball Hall of Fame. Former Granbury coach Leta Andrews’ exclusion proves it.

  • Queen Elizabeth Was By Prince Philip's Side During His Final Moments

    The source told ﻿The Telegraph﻿, \"He spent most of the four weeks he was in hospital trying to get home. They operated on his heart in a bid to give him a little longer, maybe with the 100th birthday in mind....

  • McDonalds, Shake Shack and others give the COVID-19 vaccine push a shot in the arm

    A range of companies and fast food giants are moving to help U.S. reach herd immunity.

  • Prince Charles 'to open palaces to public'

    Prince Charles plans to open up royal palaces to the public once he becomes King, sources have revealed. The Duke of Wales wants Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, Windsor Castle, Sandringham and Balmoral to be transformed from "private spaces to public places", according to The Sunday Times. The heir to the throne wants these royal residences to open more widely for longer periods during the year. Charles is reportedly speaking to the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other royals about the plans. Charles is considering opening Buckingham Palace and gardens throughout the year when he is king, including when he is in residence, sources claim. In April, high public demand for tickets to picnic on Buckingham Palace's lawns and explore its garden forced the Royal Collection Trust (RCT) to temporarily stop taking new bookings.

  • An Unusual 'Yellowstone' Casting Call Sheet Has Fans Going Wild

    We need answers! 🕵️♀️

  • How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the AT&T Byron Nelson

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

  • Pete Carroll explains why Seahawks didn't restructure Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner deals

    Now we know...

  • Cardano And Polygon Skyrocket To New All-Time Highs As Investors Seek Elon Musk's Next Favorite Crypto

    Proof-of-Stake (PoS) cryptocurrencies Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) saw a major price growth following recent news that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is looking for an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: Polygon saw its price increase by about 40% from a 24-hour low of $1.343 to a high of $1.88 before settling at $1.81, as of publication time. Cardano, on the other hand, rose by over 24.6% from a 24-hour low of $1.8944 to a high of $2.3607 and currently stands at $2.22. Learn more: How To Buy Altcoins Why It Matters: The news follows Musk recently tweeting that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin for its electric cars due to the concerns over the impact of the network's operations on the environment. He said he is looking at other digital currencies that use less than 1% of the energy that Bitcoin does. PoS cryptocurrencies such as the ones that just saw this growth — which actually brought them both to new all-time highs — pride themselves on not needing powerful and power-hungry supercomputers that "mine" them and secure their network. Instead, network security is ensured by low-power computers that lock (stake) digital assets that will be lost if the network operators misbehave — by, for instance, approving transactions that should not be approved. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's How You Can Get Shiba Inu For Free7 Surprising Bitcoin Metrics You Should Watch Amid Latest Fall© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stunning last-minute goalkeeper goal saves Liverpool's season

    Alisson Becker won Sunday's game against West Brom the the first goalkeeper goal in the 129-year history of Liverpool Football Club.

  • Motor racing-Grosjean seals first IndyCar pole position

    The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.

  • Jerry West offended after not making Jeanie Buss' list of top-5 Lakers

    Jerry West played 14 seasons with the Lakers and was an All-Star every single year.

  • Juan Toscano-Anderson shares emotional phone call with mother after Warriors extension

    This is what it's all about.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Running Backs

    Will Alvin Kamara see a draft-day drop now that he's no longer tethered to a Drew Brees offense? Check out where Kamara lands in our analysts' running back rankings.

  • NBA creating new social justice award named after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

    The “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion” award will acknowledge a current player who advocates for social justice and campaigns for diversity and inclusion.

  • Jared Goff has been in a Super Bowl and has a $134M deal. Yet, he has most to gain in face-off vs. Rams, Matthew Stafford

    For Goff, the game offers more than a chance to serve the Rams some how-do-you-like-me-now. It’s to show he’s a bonafide NFL starter at all. This whole season is.

  • Tom Brady’s return to New England is already on pace to set a record NFL ticket price

    While it’s not quite Super Bowl levels, the secondary market prices for the Brady-Belichick reunion is already unprecedented for a regular-season game.