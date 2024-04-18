Aly Khalifa just left this message for BYU fans before choosing Louisville

BYU center Aly Khalifa (50) looks for a way around Central Florida forward C.J. Walker, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. | John Raoux, Associated Press

BYU fans may still be waiting for a thank you message from Mark Pope, but they just got one from one of his former players.

Aly Khalifa — who entered the transfer portal this past Friday — posted a farewell message to Cougar nation on X Thursday afternoon, just minutes before announcing his new commitment to Louisville on Instagram.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude for welcoming me into the BYU community with open arms and treating me like family over the past year,” Khalifa wrote. “Your unwavering support, both on and off the court, has meant the world to me. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love, encouragement and unforgettable memories. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the BYU family and represent BYU athletics.”

Known as the “Egyptian magician” for his dynamic passing and playmaking abilities, Khalifa appeared in 29 games this past season for the Cougars — making 26 starts — and posted averages of 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. It was his lone campaign in Provo following two previous years at Charlotte.

Khalifa had considered a return to BYU — along with reuniting with Pope at Kentucky — before ultimately deciding on Louisville. He will join a Cardinals team that finished last in the ACC this year.

Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders are now the only other Cougars who hopped in the portal following Pope’s exit. Both players were present in Provo Wednesday night for new head coach Kevin Young’s introductory press conference.