Alton McCaskill IV staying within Big 12 Conference

Former Colorado football running back Alton McCaskill IV is keeping his talents within the Big 12 Conference.

After entering the transfer portal last month, McCaskill announced his commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back began his college career at Houston before spending one season with the Buffs. Still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered at Houston, McCaskill played in four games at Colorado before opting to redshirt. He finished the year with 59 rushing yards on 14 carries.

McCaskill, the 2021 American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year, represents the second former Colorado player to join the Sun Devils this offseason. Short-lived Buff Chamon Metayer committed to ASU on April 24 following about four months in Colorado’s tight end room.

Arizona State, which is joining the Big 12 this summer along with Colorado, Arizona and Utah, finished 3-9 last season under first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham. The Buffs and Sun Devils are not scheduled to meet during the 2024 regular season.

Fellow Colorado transfer RB Dylan Edwards is also staying within the Big 12, recently giving his commitment to Kansas State.

