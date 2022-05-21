Allen Lazard knows the Packers need to fill Davante Adams' void. He thinks he could be the guy.

When the Green Bay Packers traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, it opened up a ton of chances for other members in the position group to step up as potential targets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Former Urbandale and Iowa State star Allen Lazard believes he has an advantage over everyone else in the room.

Lazard is living in Iowa in the offseason and working out in Ames. On Friday night he was at Principal Park, where he took batting practice and threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Iowa Cubs game.

“I think just our repertoire and our history, it’s obviously a major amount of comfortability between us two — just understanding the game and understanding what he wants,” Lazard said. “I think that’s probably the biggest challenge for anybody playing with him, especially young guys, is just understanding what he’s thinking in the moment."

The 2022 season will be a big one for Lazard and the Packers. Adams, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and one of the best receivers in the NFL, was Rodgers’ go-to guy. He led the team in targets (169), receptions (123) receiving yards (1,553) and touchdown receptions (11).

But with Adams now gone, Rodgers will have someone to replace.

"Talk about the elephant in the room," Lazard said. "Davante leaving and everything creates a lot more opportunities for everybody. I'm pretty excited about that as an individual. Even our room more so, just to be able to spread the ball around, the guys that we were able to add to our room this year — I'm very excited to work with them and see them blossom."

Lazard is a likely one of the top options. He has become one of Rodgers' go-to guys since arriving at Green Bay in 2018. Lazard quickly earned Rodgers' trust and bonded with the veteran quarterback. The relationship has grown on the field as well, with Lazard gaining more opportunities.

His best season came in 2021, when Lazard set career highs in receptions (40), receiving yards (513) and receiving touchdowns (eight). Lazard hauled in Rodgers’ 443rd career touchdown pass with the Packers, breaking the franchise mark of 442. With Adams gone and Lazard back for another season, those numbers could go up.

“That knowledge and that history that we have the last three seasons, I think will be beneficial for both us this year,” Lazard said.

Lazard looking for a season to line up free agency

A big season would help Lazard as he enters free agency and a possible big payday for the Iowan. It's not uncharted territory for Lazard, who has always had to prove himself to pro teams. Lazard signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a non-drafted free agent out of college before landing with the Packers.

Lazard said he understands how big of a year it is for him, but he's not letting it become the focus of his season. Instead, he's trying to enjoy his offseason in Iowa before heading back to Green Bay in July.

Allen Lazard has become one of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers' top targets.

Soon, he'll be back to work.

"It's a different journey than I expected to take but I'm still extremely grateful and blessed with the opportunity the Packers have given me the past few years," Lazard said.

"But obviously with free agency approaching and everything, I'm just going to stay focused on this year. I know the success that I will have this year on the field, especially the team success, will help line up everything next year going into free agency."

