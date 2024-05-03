Allen Iverson returns home as he gets ready to host Saturday’s Iverson Roundball Classic

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — With the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic on tap for Saturday at the Hampton Coliseum, there was an undercard of sorts at Bethel High School on Thursday.

There was a slam dunk contest, a 3-point shootout and a full, four-quarter game featuring some of the country’s top high school seniors.

The MVP of the game was awarded a spot in the main event, the Iverson Roundball Classic, one of the top All-American games in the country.

With former NBA stars like Stephen Jackson, Joe Smith and Tim Thomas in attendance, the crowd was ecstatic when Iverson arrived at the school with the gymnasium that bears his name.

Saturday will mark the eighth Iverson Classic, but the first to be played in Hampton Roads.

Iverson met with the Sportswrap after Thursday’s preliminary game and stated his purpose for the Iverson Classic.

“To be able to have the opportunity to help, to do something for my community, do as much as I can and help like my community helped me,” Iverson said.

And while Thursday served as an appetizer so to speak, Iverson said Saturday’s All-American game will be even better.

“If you thought you saw a show tonight,” Iverson said, “you’re really going to be happy about the performance that’s coming on Saturday, it’s going to be real special.”

