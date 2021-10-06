Allen Iverson confused as to why he is not a part of Sixers organization

Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson put together an incredible career with the Philadelphia 76ers. In 12 seasons in the City of Brotherly Love, Iverson averaged 27.6 points, won an MVP award, and he delivered countless amazing performances for the fans of this city.

Iverson has his No. 3 jersey retired at the Wells Fargo Center and he attends a ton of Sixers games as he supports the organization through and through. He is a guy who can offer so much wisdom for any player in this league and he feels like he should be a part of any organization in some capacity, specifically the Sixers.

Iverson sat down with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks and he expressed his confusion to her as to why he is not a part of Philadelphia’s organization:

Iverson: Everybody knows who I would rather help. Everybody knows that. Rooks: You’re okay to be specific? Iverson: I’m a Sixer for life. I got Sixer blood pumping through me. Everybody knows that I want to help that organization. I’ve been retired, what, 11 years? I don’t know how I’m not a part of that staff in some kind of way. Rooks: Almost like a consultant. Iverson: Even if it’s that. Even if it’s that. I will be the happiest in the world and the money thing ain’t got nothing to do with it. It’s just me being me and me being a Sixer and wanting to help. I don’t know why nothing has been put in place for me, and I still love y’all. Don’t get it twisted, it’s all love and it ain’t never going nowhere, but it’s just something that I just don’t understand.

What do you think? Should AI join the coaching staff in some capacity? pic.twitter.com/bYgEZ2kbjG — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) October 5, 2021

Iverson could probably be a big help for a guy like Ben Simmons, for example. The 6-foot guard from Georgetown could probably be in his ear and explain to him the importance of adding to his game and continuing to develop as an NBA player. The Sixers should at least consider giving Iverson a position within the organization.

