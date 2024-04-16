Advertisement
Alissa Pili, sister of Dolphins DT, picked in 1st round of WNBA draft

Adam Stites
·1 min read

Alissa Pili, the younger sister of Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Brandon Pili, was picked with the No. 8 overall selection by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2024 WNBA draft.

In three seasons with the USC Trojans and two with the Utah Utes, Alissa Pili earned All-Pac-12 honors three times and was the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2023. As a senior, she averaged 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

With the Lynx she joins a roster led by Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride that finished with a 19-21 record last season.

Pili’s brother Brandon spent his collegiate career at USC and signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2023. When he made the 53-man roster later that year, he became the first native Alaskan on an NFL’s regular season roster in nearly a decade.

The Dolphins later waived Pili in November and re-signed him to their practice squad where he stayed for the remainder of the year. In January, Pili was signed by Miami to a reserve/futures contract.

