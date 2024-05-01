Ali Alqaisi vs. Samuel Bark featherweight title fight headlines UAE Warriors 50

Ex-UFC fighter Ali Alqaisi will defend his UAE Warriors featherweight title in May.

Alqaisi (15-7), the UAE Warriors and UAE Warriors Arabia 145-pound champion, meets Samuel Bark (9-2) in the UAE Warriors 50 main event May 18 in Abu Dhabi.

In the co-main event, undefeated Russian Shakhban Alkhasov (8-0) meets former title challenger Tahir Abdullaev (16-2) of Azerbaijan for the vacant welterweight title.

A person with knowledge of the matchups informed MMA Junkie of the bookings Wednesday but asked to remain anonymous since the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Alqaisi is coming off a stoppage loss to Walter Cogliandro in a catchweight bout this past October at UAE Warriors 45. Prior to that, the Jordanian fighter was on a three-fight winning streak.

Bark has competed under the Cage Warriors and OKTAGON MMA banner. Winner of six of his past seven, the Swedish fighter is coming off a split decision win over Vladimir Lengal December at OKTAGON 50.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie