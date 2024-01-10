Ali Ali, Enrique Freeman, Greg Tribble lead Akron to men's basketball win over Ball State

University of Akron senior Ali Ali waits to sub into the game against Gardner-Webb on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Balanced scoring and another double-double by senior Enrique Freeman propelled the University of Akron men's basketball team to an 80-76 win over host Ball State at Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana on Tuesday night.

Senior Ali Ali had 17 points, four rebounds and three assists to lead Akron (11-4, 3-0 Mid-American Conference).

Freeman contributed 14 points and 13 rebounds for his NCAA leading 13th double-double this season. Freeman was named the MAC Player of the Week on Monday for the fifth time this season.

Senior Greg Tribble (14 points), senior Mikal Dawson (12 points) and sophomore Nate Johnson (10 points) were Akron's other double-digit scorers.

The Cardinals led 35-33 at halftime and 72-68 with 2:59 remaining in the second half, but the Zips rallied with its five double-digit scorers making plays.

Akron compiled a 12-4 run in the final three minutes. Dawson and Tribble each made a 3-pointer, Freeman dropped in a layup, Ali converted three free throws and Johnson added one free throw.

Zips senior Kaleb Thornton gave coach John Groce good minutes off the bench again with six points, two assists and two steals.

Basheer Jihad totaled 27 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two assists to pace Ball State (8-7, 0-3). Jalin Anderson had 21 points and five assists, Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 12 points and Davion Bailey added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Both teams made 18 free throws and 10 3-pointers. The difference was Akron made 16 2-point field goals and committed only five turnovers. Ball State made 14 2-point field goals and had 13 turnovers.

Akron made 10-of-28 shots from beyond the 3-point arc with Dawson converting on 4-of-7 attempts.

Akron is set to host Buffalo at 7 p.m. Friday at Rhodes Arena.

Akron men's basketball quick shots

Akron has won 30 of its 49 games all-time against Ball State. ... Freeman is the only player in the MAC to average a double-double.

