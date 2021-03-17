Alex Mack to sign $5.5M contract with the San Francisco 49ers

Matt Urben
·1 min read
The Atlanta Falcons are paying for their previous salary cap mismanagement as the NFL’s new league year kicks off. Despite a roster that’s thin all over, the team has no choice but to let some talented players leave for greener pastures.

The first big name to depart is All-Pro center Alex Mack, who signed with the Falcons in 2016 prior to the team’s Super Bowl run. At 35 years old, Mack is still playing at a high level. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers have signed the veteran center to a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

Kyle Shanahan, the former Falcons offensive coordinator and current 49ers head coach, will reunite with Mack in the Bay Area. San Francisco’s 2020 season was derailed by injuries, but the team was in the Super Bowl the previous year. Mack and Shanahan will look to get back to the big game in 2021 and finally finish the job.

Atlanta will also potentially be losing safety Keanu Neal, as it was reported that six teams, including the Carolina Panthers, are showing interest.

