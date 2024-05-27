Alex Ellis by the numbers against Memphis

D.C. (4-5) defeated Memphis (1-8), 36-21, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium during Week 9 of the inaugural UFL season.

Former Vol and D.C. tight end Alex Ellis recorded three receptions, 28 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. He was targeted three times.

Ellis played for the Vols from 2011-15 under head coaches Derek Dooley and Butch Jones.

He played in 26 games at Tennessee, including one start, recording 14 receptions, 232 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ellis was not selected in the 2016 NFL draft.

D.C. will next play on Sunday against Arlington at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Kickoff between the Defenders and Renegades is slated for noon EDT and will be televised by ABC.

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire