Alex Caruso is a lock for All Defense, should Chicago Bulls still trade him?

Veteran point guard Alex Caruso is a lock to make one of the NBA’s All Defense teams for the Chicago Bulls’ 2023-24 campaign. And while he won’t have the same value he did as an expiring contract for contending teams looking to bolster their defense, he could still net a first round pick and a player or two.

But Chicago could try to retool on the fly instead of a full, lengthy rebuild. Should the Bulls still trade him away for draft assets and younger prospects who better fit Chicago’s age curve moving forward? Or should they hang on to the defensive maestro until they are sure they won’t need his services?

The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast took some time on a recent episode to debate the future of Caruso and the Bulls as a unit.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their takes on the matter.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire