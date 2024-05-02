Bulls guard Alex Caruso wins 2023-24 NBA Hustle Award

According to an announcement from the NBA’s official communications account, Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has won the Hustle Award. The honor is given to a player who makes a significant impact on games through stats that don’t always show up in the box score. Marcus Smart had won the award for two straight years prior to this one, and in 2021, Bulls big man Thaddeus Young won it.

Scottie Barnes, Brandin Podziemski, Lu Dort, and Grant Williams were all also up for the award this year, but Caruso managed to beat them out. The Bulls guard will also be hoping to land on his second-straight All-Defensive Team this season.

In 71 appearances for the Bulls this season (including 57 starts), Caruso averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from behind the three-point line.

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is the winner of the 2023-24 NBA Hustle Award. The award honors a player who makes impactful effort plays that might not appear in the box score. pic.twitter.com/zvHLlvmsg8 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 2, 2024

His impact on the game was noticeable every night for the Bulls, as he constantly made an impact with his hustle on both ends of the court.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire