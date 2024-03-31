Alabama's Mark Sears has taken what his mom calls the backroad route to basketball glory

LOS ANGELES – Mark Sears, Alabama’s star guard, celebrated with his teammates at Crypto.com Arena Saturday night and drew the gaze of a woman − one who’s been watching Sears since before he first dribbled a basketball.

That would be his mother, Lameka, who wanted to share a story even as another chapter was unfolding in front of her eyes.

Her son had just led Alabama past Clemson, 89-92, in the Elite Eight with a game-high 23 points. Sears, a senior, also had been named Most Outstanding Player of the West Regional in the NCAA Tournament. And his stellar play, which helped Alabama topple No. 1 seed North Carolina in the Sweet 16, also helped the Crimson Tide secure its first trip to the Final Four in school history.

But, the story Lameka Sears wanted to tell took place about five years ago.

"I’m a travel nurse and I was working in Atlanta," she told USA TODAY Sports. "Somehow I was on a backroad route."

Somehow, Lameka said, she got stuck at a traffic light.

Lameka is religious woman, who along with her husband raised their only son in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. At the time, Mark Sears was struggling to find college scholarship offers to play anywhere, much less the dream destination of the University of Alabama, according to Lameka.

But she said something happened at that traffic light.

"God said, ‘I’m taking Mark the backroad route to his destiny,’" Lameka said. "It’s like (how) you’re going to get to your job today. I’m taking him the backroad route. On purpose."

Alabama guard Mark Sears cuts the net after defeating Clemson in the finals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena.

Divinely inspired or not, here’s how it went: Mark Sears spent a year at Hargrave Military Academy as a high school senior, two years at Ohio University, then put his name in the transfer portal. Then the Crimson Tide called and brought him home. Two years later, he's headed for the Final Four.

"My parents, they kept encouraging me to never give up and stay focused, put God first," Mark Sears said after helping cut down the nets at Crypto.com Arena. "I just put the work in, trusted God, and now I'm here."

March Madness? How about 'Mark Madness'

Mark Sears has inspired a nickname that might warrant a copyright.

"We call him Mark Madness right now," said Latrell Wrightsell Jr., a senior guard at Alabama.

But during the first half of Alabama’s game against Clemson, it would have been perfectly reasonable to call Sears Off The Mark.

He was 2-for-11 shooting from the floor, including 1-for-7 from 3-pointer range.

"We knew he was gonna get going," Alabama guard Rylan Griffen said. "I’m never gonna think Mark Sears is gonna be off a whole entire game."

Then it was Mark Madness at his best, with Sears going 6-for-7 from 3-point range in the second half.

"Mark hit one, felt like it was from half court," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "And it was big 3 after big 3."

Wrightsell said Alabama’s players also call Sears "Mark March." That might need some adjusting.

When Alabama heads to Phoenix, site of the Final Four, it’ll be April. But with the same expectations for Sears.

"He's been a real big for us," Wrightsell said, "he stepped up in a lot of ways and has been a leader."

Marching into the Alabama record books

Yes, Mark Sears’ mother said she told him about getting stuck at the traffic light: "So when I told Mark that, I send, ‘Go do your thing.’ Keep making plays. Don’t stop.’ "

It’s been a ceaseless march for Mark Madness.

On Thursday, he broke Alabama’s single-season scoring record, previously held by Reggie King, who set the mark with 747 points during the 1978-79 season.

Breaking that record might have seemed implausible during Sears’ freshman season at Ohio, where he made just 27.9 percent from 3-point range. But his work ethic was unrelenting, and that following year he shot 40.8 percent from 3-point range.

That helped convince Oats that was the right fit for the Crimson Tide.

This season he’s shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range and leads the team in scoring with 21.5 points per game. He also occasionally blows kisses to the crowd.

"Even though it's intense we play the game because we have fun with it," he said. "To be in those moments you dream about it as a kid, and just to have fun with it because you remember, even though it's a business to go out there, we still gotta have to have fun with it."

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mark Sears takes 'backroad route' as Alabama earns Final Four berth