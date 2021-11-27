Alabama WR Jameson Williams ejected for targeting

Alabama has lost its most explosive offensive player in the first half of the Iron Bowl. Jameson Williams was flagged for targeting while covering a punt for Alabama.

Alabama has not been able to muster much offense in the contest. After the ejection of Williams, Auburn was able to move the ball down the field and score the first points of the matchup.

It is time for a young receiver to step up in the absence of Williams. Guys like Ja’Corey Brooks, Traeshon Holden, Javon Baker, and even Agiye Hall may be called upon.

At the halfway point of the second quarter, Auburn leads Alabama 7-0.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.