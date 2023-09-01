Alabama will reportedly start Jalen Milroe against Middle Tennessee State to open the season

Jalen Milroe will reportedly open the season as Alabama's starting quarterback. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After an offseason of competition, Alabama has decided on a starting quarterback. The team will reportedly go with Jalen Milroe in the season opener against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

Milroe was competing with Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the job, and reportedly received the majority of first-team snaps in the preseason.

Expectations should be high for Milroe. The last four quarterbacks to start for Alabama — Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Bryce Young — are currently starters in the NFL. Hurts is coming off a Super Bowl appearance and Young was the most recent No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Milroe hasn't had many opportunities to show off his skills yet. He sat behind Young the past two seasons and has played in just 12 games since 2021. In those contests, Milroe completed 56.7% of his passes and threw six touchdowns against three interceptions.

Milroe started one game for Alabama last season, in which he threw three touchdowns against one interception during a 24-20 win over Texas A&M. Young missed the contest due to a shoulder injury, but was able to return the following week, sending Milroe back to the bench.

