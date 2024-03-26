Alabama vs. North Carolina: Predictions and odds for 2024 March Madness game

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates in the first half against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

No. 1 UNC will look to slow down No. 4 Alabama's high-octane offense in this Thursday's Sweet 16 matchup.

As great as the Alabama offense is, it was their defense that dominated their Round of 32 game, holding No. 12 Grand Canyon University to a meager 61 points. Of course, North Carolina is much harder to defend, but if Alabama's defense can withstand UNC at even a slightly similar rate to what we witnessed against GCU, the Crimson Tide will have a pretty good chance of walking away with a victory.

On the other side, the Tar Heels had their hands full with Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans. However, champions always find ways to win, even when they are not playing their best. North Carolina won't let those struggles happen two games in a row, which is good news considering the Tar Heels are 11-0 this season when they make 48% of their shots or better. Alabama has allowed opponents to shoot 44% all year, so perhaps UNC can take advantage.

Here's how to watch this Sweet 16 matchup.

March Madness: Upsets, Sweet 16 chalk and the ACC lead takeaways from men's NCAA Tournament

Predictions:

ESPN: Alabama has a 52.2% chance to beat North Carolina

ESPN gives the favorite Tar Heels a 47.8% shot at defeating the Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16, a shocking development considering how highly-regarded UNC is. However, given Alabama's offensive efficiency they've displayed the last two games, it might be smarter to ride the hot hand and go for the upset.

Sporting News: North Carolina 92, Alabama 83

Kris Johnson writes, "The trouble is Alabama's defense in No. 348 (out of 362 schools) in scoring defense, allowing opponents to score an average of 80.9 points per game. Further complicating matters is UNC isn't Grand Canyon. The Tar Heels are 20th nationally with an average of 81.8 PPG."

FOX Sports: North Carolina 82, Alabama 80

FOX Sports claims "the Tar Heels have a 65.8% chance to claim victory in this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability." They give the Crimson Tide just a 38.5% chance to win based on the moneyline.

Alabama vs. UNC: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Tar Heels are favorites to defeat Crimson Tide in this week's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Monday.

Spread: UNC (-4.5)

Moneyline: UNC (-200); Alabama (+165)

Over/under: 173.5

How to watch Alabama vs. UNC: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: 9:39 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama vs. North Carolina: Predictions, picks, odds