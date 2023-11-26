Alabama vs. Auburn unravels in Iron Bowl scuffle on final drive that draws no penalty flags

A scuffle between Alabama and Auburn football players broke out after a kickoff return late in the fourth quarter Saturday of their annual Iron Bowl matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The altercation followed a 15-yard kickoff return from Auburn’s Brian Battie. After he went down at the Tigers’ 15-yard line and the play was whistled dead, a group of Crimson Tide and Tigers players began shoving one another, with the incident attracting more players to the scene, whether to join in or try to intervene.

Ultimately, no penalties were given for the fight, which was broken up by officials after about 20 seconds.

Fight breaks out at end of Alabama vs Auburn game #IronBowl #IronBowl2023 pic.twitter.com/XqWeftmhmR — Big Dak (@ItReallyBeDak) November 26, 2023

REQUIRED READING: Why is Alabama vs. Auburn called the Iron Bowl? How a Tigers coach coined rivalry name

Unable to mount a miraculous scoring drive with no timeouts and just 26 seconds remaining, the Tigers fell to their heated rival 27-24, with the win keeping the Crimson Tide in College Football Playoff contention while dropping Auburn to 6-6.

The play occurred just minutes after Alabama took the lead on a stunning 31-yard touchdown pass from Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond on fourth-and-goal from the Auburn 31 with 32 seconds remaining.

It remains to be seen what punishments, if any, will be meted out by the Southeastern Conference to Alabama (11-1, 8-0 in SEC play) or Auburn players for their roles in the scuffle. The Crimson Tide returns to action on Saturday against No. 1 Georgia with the SEC title on the line, while Auburn (6-6, 3-5) to play in an undetermined bowl.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alabama vs. Auburn unravels in Iron Bowl scuffle before final drive