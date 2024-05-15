Alabama vs. Arkansas softball matchup most-viewed regular season matchup since 2022

While the season did not end with an SEC title for Patrick Murphy and the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team, there is still cause for celebration for fans of the program. In a press release from ESPN on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that the Alabama vs. Arkansas matchup was the most viewed regular season game since 2022.

According to ESPN, the contest between the Tide and Hogs recorded a staggering 570,000 viewers. The 2024 season also happened to be the most watched regular season for college softball on the ESPN family of networks since 2015 with each game averaging 190,000 viewers, up 13% compared to 2023.

The 2024 @NCAASoftball regular season was the most-watched season on ESPN platforms since 2015‼️ 🥎Averaged 190k viewers, up 13% from 2023

🥎Alabama/Arkansas recorded 570k viewers

🥎OU-Texas Big 12 Championship drew 563k viewers pic.twitter.com/f1kcVVseH3 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 15, 2024

There’s no denying that college softball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country and the record viewership is all the evidence needed.

Murphy and the Crimson Tide will take on USC Upstate on Friday afternoon on ESPN+ in the Tuscaloosa Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Alabama softball team as the postseason progresses.

