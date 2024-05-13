Alabama softball earns No. 14 overall seed in NCAA Tournament
Patrick Murphy and the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team have once again earned a top-16 overall seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament and will host a regional in Tuscaloosa beginning on May 17.
It has been an up-and-down season for Coach Murphy and the Tide, especially in the batter’s box, but thanks to strong pitching, Alabama has found itself in a positive position entering the postseason.
Alabama will now play host to USC Upstate (30-21), Southeastern Louisiana (45-13) and Clemson (34-17) at the famous Rhoads Stadium.
Southeastern Louisiana and Clemson will also face each other on Friday at 1 p.m. as the first game of the regional. Murphy and the Tide will open play on Friday against USC Upstate at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The regional is a double-elimination format.
All 13 current teams from the SEC made the tournament with Alabama and Tennessee remaining the only two programs to be a national seed every season since the format was first introduced in 2005.
No. 1️⃣4️⃣ National Seed 🥎
🐘 @AlabamaSB
#RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/JAlZ2KY7J3
— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 12, 2024
Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Alabama softball team as the postseason progresses.
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.