Alabama softball earns No. 14 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

Patrick Murphy and the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team have once again earned a top-16 overall seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament and will host a regional in Tuscaloosa beginning on May 17.

It has been an up-and-down season for Coach Murphy and the Tide, especially in the batter’s box, but thanks to strong pitching, Alabama has found itself in a positive position entering the postseason.

Alabama will now play host to USC Upstate (30-21), Southeastern Louisiana (45-13) and Clemson (34-17) at the famous Rhoads Stadium.

Southeastern Louisiana and Clemson will also face each other on Friday at 1 p.m. as the first game of the regional. Murphy and the Tide will open play on Friday against USC Upstate at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The regional is a double-elimination format.

All 13 current teams from the SEC made the tournament with Alabama and Tennessee remaining the only two programs to be a national seed every season since the format was first introduced in 2005.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Alabama softball team as the postseason progresses.

