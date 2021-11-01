Alabama’s all-time record against LSU

Ever since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, the Alabama and LSU matchup has been one of the most anticipated each season.

Even before Saban arrived the rivalry was one of the best in the SEC, Saban added just a little extra flare.

In Saban’s first season at Alabama, LSU got the best of Saban and the Tide, winning 41-34 in Tuscaloosa. The next season, Saban took a more talented team to Baton Rouge and beat the Tigers in Death Valley 27-21 in overtime.

In Saban’s tenure at Alabama, the Crimson Tide owns an 11-4 record over the Tigers of LSU. One of those wins, of course, was for a BCS National Championship in January of 2012.

One of the most famous games between the two programs is what is known as ‘The Game of the Century’, a matchup that LSU won 9-6.

The two schools first met way back in November of 1895 when LSU beat Alabama 12-6.

Overall, Alabama owns a resounding 54-26-5 series advantage over the LSU Tigers.

This Saturday the two teams will renew their heated rivalry inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.

