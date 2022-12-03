Alabama, Tennessee’s updated chances for CFP appearance after TCU’s loss

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular-season in Week 13.

The Vols await its bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings ahead of conference championship weekend

Despite defeating No. 6 Alabama, Tennessee is ranked one spot below the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of conference championship weekend.

Week 14 games consist of conference championship contests.

No. 4 USC lost to No. 11 Utah, 47-24, Friday in the Pac-12 championship game.

No. 10 Kansas State defeated No. 3 TCU, 31-28 in overtime, in the Big 12 championship game.

Following USC’s second loss to Utah in 2022, TCU’s loss versus Kansas State, and ahead of the remaining conference championship games Saturday, Vols Wire looks at updated chances for UT and Alabama to make the College Football Playoff.

Updated chances for Tennessee and Alabama to appear in the College Football Playoff, play in the national championship game and win the national title (ESPN FPI) are listed below. Percentage chances are after USC’s loss Friday, TCU’s loss versus Kansas State, and ahead of Saturday’s remaining conference championship games.

Alabama's chance to make CFP: 20.4 percent

Tennessee's chance to make CFP: 4.4 percent

Alabama's chance to make national championship game: 10.7 percent

Tennessee's chance to make national championship game: 1.8 percent

Alabama's chance to win national championship: 5.7 percent

Tennessee's chance to win national championship: 0.8 percent

