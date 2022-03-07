Alabama takes steep drop in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Alabama basketball’s 2021-2022 regular season has come to a close, and it did so on a bit of a sour note with a road loss to Will Wade LSU to finish 19-12 on the season.
The Crimson Tide will enter the SEC Men’s Conference Tournament as a No. 6 seed and will face the winner of Georgia and Vanderbilt.
There are numerous inconsistencies with this Alabama team that must be address before the conference tournament, but certainly before the NCAA Tournament.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
24-3
790 (27)
–
2
Arizona
28-3
744 (2)
+1
3
Baylor
26-5
706 (2)
+1
4
Auburn
27-4
704 (1)
+1
5
Kentucky
25-6
676
+1
6
Kansas
25-6
606
+1
7
Duke
26-5
603
-5
8
Villanova
23-7
548
+3
9
Purdue
25-6
521
–
10
Providence
24-4
512
-2
11
Tennessee
23-7
476
+2
12
24-6
460
-2
13
UCLA
23-6
376
+5
14
Texas Tech
23-8
361
-2
15
Illinois
22-8
359
+2
16
Arkansas
24-7
341
-1
17
Saint Mary’s
24-6
256
+3
18
Houston
26-5
255
-4
19
Murray St
30-2
223
+3
20
Connecticut
22-8
216
-1
21
25-6
204
-5
22
21-10
124
-1
23
22-9
94
+2
24
Colorado St
24-4
58
+3
25
19-10
36
-2
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Alabama; No. 25 Michigan St
Others Receiving Votes
Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan St 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; Louisiana State 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers 1; Iowa State 1