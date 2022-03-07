Alabama takes steep drop in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Alabama basketball’s 2021-2022 regular season has come to a close, and it did so on a bit of a sour note with a road loss to Will Wade LSU to finish 19-12 on the season.

The Crimson Tide will enter the SEC Men’s Conference Tournament as a No. 6 seed and will face the winner of Georgia and Vanderbilt.

There are numerous inconsistencies with this Alabama team that must be address before the conference tournament, but certainly before the NCAA Tournament.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

24-3

790 (27)

2

Arizona

28-3

744 (2)

+1

3

Baylor

26-5

706 (2)

+1

4

Auburn

27-4

704 (1)

+1

5

Kentucky

25-6

676

+1

6

Kansas

25-6

606

+1

7

Duke

26-5

603

-5

8

Villanova

23-7

548

+3

9

Purdue

25-6

521

10

Providence

24-4

512

-2

11

Tennessee

23-7

476

+2

12

Wisconsin

24-6

460

-2

13

UCLA

23-6

376

+5

14

Texas Tech

23-8

361

-2

15

Illinois

22-8

359

+2

16

Arkansas

24-7

341

-1

17

Saint Mary’s

24-6

256

+3

18

Houston

26-5

255

-4

19

Murray St

30-2

223

+3

20

Connecticut

22-8

216

-1

21

USC

25-6

204

-5

22

Texas

21-10

124

-1

23

Iowa

22-9

94

+2

24

Colorado St

24-4

58

+3

25

Ohio St

19-10

36

-2

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Alabama; No. 25 Michigan St

Others Receiving Votes

Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan St 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; Louisiana State 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers 1; Iowa State 1

